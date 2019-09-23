Duluth police on Monday identified the man who was found fatally shot in a vehicle over the weekend.

Timothy J. Nelson, 33, of Duluth, was shot in the abdomen about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Nelson was located in a vehicle in the 300 block of 62nd Avenue W., according to police.

He was taken to a hospital and was soon declared dead.

No arrests have been announced as of Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in a residential area on the southern edge of the city north of Interstate 35 and south of Cody Street.