Duluth police on Monday identified the man who was found fatally shot in a vehicle over the weekend.
Timothy J. Nelson, 33, of Duluth, was shot in the abdomen about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Nelson was located in a vehicle in the 300 block of 62nd Avenue W., according to police.
He was taken to a hospital and was soon declared dead.
No arrests have been announced as of Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in a residential area on the southern edge of the city north of Interstate 35 and south of Cody Street.
