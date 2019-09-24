Duluth police have arrested two men in the weekend shooting of a 33-year-old Duluth man.
Both suspects were being held in St. Louis County jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
It is the third homicide in Duluth this year.
Timothy J. Nelson was shot in the abdomen about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Police found Nelson in a vehicle in the 300 block of 62nd Avenue W. after receiving a report of shots fired.
He was taken to a hospital and was soon declared dead.
Nelson, a Denfeld High School graduate, is married and a father, according to his Facebook page.
STAFF REPORT
