Duluth Pack and Michigan outdoor boot-maker Merrell have launched a line of co-branded work boots.

The collection features two styles of unisex boots:a composite toe version for rugged work or projects for $190 and a non-safety toe style for $180. They are sold through Merrell’s and Duluth Pack’s websites, the Duluth Pack flagship retail store and Zappos.com.

The two companies have been talking for about five years about a collaboration. Each pair features Duluth Pack’s iconic olive drab canvas and is finished with a custom brown leather logo.

Tom Sega, CEO of Duluth Pack, said the two companies have similar company values.

“This collection of workwear and outdoor boots represent more than a product on a shelf. It represents an ethos built on high-quality materials that will last,” Sega said in a statement.

Duluth Pack is nearly 140 years old, started by French-Canadian shoemaker Camille Poirier, who noticed that his customers could use better trail packs. The company’s products are still made in a Duluth factory.

Over the past dozen years, it has grown from 21 to over 100 employees, Sega said last year.

Merrell was started in 1981 by Randy Merrell, who with his partners, sought to merge cowboy boot features into Italian high-end bootmaking. The Rockford, Mich., company, now owned by Wolverine World Wide, has been cited by outdoors enthusiasts for its quality boots.

This is not Duluth Pack’s first collaboration. For example, in 2017, it launched a limited edition collection of slippers and bags with Minnetonka Moccasin.