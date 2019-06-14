The top-seeded Duluth Marshall baseball team took advantage of two Glencoe-Silver Lake errors and only two hits in a four-run second inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish and win the opening game of the Class 2A quarterfinals 4-3 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

The Hilltoppers improved to 24-1 this season.

The Panthers (19-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Ben Pedersen but couldn't break through the rest of the game. Pedersen pitched six innings to get the victory, giving up four hits while striking out 13.

Brett Benson retired all three batters he faced to get a save.

Paynesville 3, Perham 2: Luke Johnson hit a three-run double in the third inning, Grady Fuchs pitched a complete game and the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs (22-2) slipped past the No. 4 Yellowjackets (22-3).

Perham scored in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying run stranded on third.

Minnehaha Academy 12, La Crescent-Hokah 5: Dylan Kiratli and Brock Brumley each had three of their team's 16 hits and the No. 2-seeded Redhawks (19-4) scored in every inning to power past the Lancers (21-6).

The Redhawks used five hits in the first inning to build a 4-0 lead. La Crescent-Hokah scored five runs in the next two innings and trailed only 6-5 heading into the bottom of the third. But Minnehaha Academy pulled away with six unanswered runs.

St. Peter 11, Foley 3: Tyson Sowder had three hits and two RBI, Isaac Peterson hit a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning and the Saints (20-5) beat the third-seeded Falcons (24-4).

Foley scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but St. Peter scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to thwart a comeback.

St. Peter starter Andy Regner pitched 6⅔ innings, giving up three runs while striking out seven.

