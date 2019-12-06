DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Stanley Brown was sentenced on Thursday for the death of an Esko man, Peter Seppanen. He was riding his motorcycle in Duluth last May when he was struck and killed. Stanley originally pleaded not guilty but later pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, Brown admitted to drinking before the crash. The complaint says it's possible that Brown was looking at his phone, and quotes him as saying that he never saw the motorcycle before the crash.

Brown declined to say anything at the sentencing.

At an earlier plea hearing Brown told St. Louis County prosecutor Kristen Swanson that it wasn't until after he left the scene that he realized he had hit someone. He said he didn't contact authorities because he was scared.

WDIO-TV reports Seppanen's family described him as a hard-working iron worker, respectful, fun, and athletic.