– A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday for stabbing his wife after she asked for a divorce.

Ryan Jazdzewski, 40, attacked Nicole Jazdzewski, 41, at the couple’s home in Duluth’s Chester Park neighborhood on June 2. Police came after receiving a report that their 7-year-old daughter was calling for help.

Jazdzewski’s plea agreement calls for a nearly 37-year prison sentence, 11 years longer than the presumed sentence under state guidelines. A news release from the St. Louis County attorney’s office said this decision was made based on the presence of a child during the murder, as well as the “particular cruelty” Jazdzewski showed stabbing his wife multiple times.

Jazdzewski allegedly told police he had a “horrible fight” with his wife and “lost it.”

He is expected to appear before St. Louis County Judge Theresa Neo for his sentence on March 3.