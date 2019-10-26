A Duluth man was found dead in his home Friday, along with his dog, apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Michael Steen, 54, and his canine companion were found unresponsive in his home by a friend. St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call found high levels of carbon monoxide inside, suggesting they were poisoned by the gas. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

No carbon monoxide alarms were sounding in the home when deputies arrived, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to remind people to test their carbon monoxide detectors during the heating season and replace batteries as needed.

“Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels. Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause tissue damage and death.”

Improperly installed or maintained appliances can also emit this gas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

If you suspect a carbon monoxide leak or problem, leave the building and call the local fire department.