DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has issued a "no travel advisory" beginning at noon Saturday because of a major snow storm.

KDLH-TV reports the Twin Ports are projected to get between 8-17 inches of snow from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon. City officials said in a statement to the public to be patient with plow drivers because it's "expected to be a historic storm" and plowing could take longer than normal.

The city's statement asks drivers to stay off the roads if possible to prevent accidents and allow public safety officers to respond to emergencies and keep the plows moving.