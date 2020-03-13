– There hasn’t been a single case of coronavirus confirmed within more than 100 miles of northeastern Minnesota but, like its peers around the world, the city is bracing for a blow to business.

A series of college hockey playoff games were canceled in Duluth, as were a pair of conventions that would have drawn statewide crowds — all preventative health measures taken in light of the global pandemic.

But as worries and the virus itself spread Thursday, Duluth’s current status as a corona-free community could temper the economic hit.

As schools take their spring breaks, families are grappling whether to forgo their vacations for the sake of well-being. Some are canceling trips and instead opting to stay closer to home — like University of Minnesota Twin Cities student Nicole Zhang, who abandoned plans to head to Chicago to travel to Duluth with friends.

“We, too, have heard anecdotally that families in the metro who canceled their plans to fly somewhere warm for spring break rebooked to spend their spring break north,” said Maarja Anderson Hewitt, spokesperson for Visit Duluth, the nonprofit contracted for marketing by the city.

Grandma’s Restaurants have been having “a great couple weeks,” said Brian Daugherty, president of the iconic local eateries.

“Better than last year at this time,” Daugherty said. “But that could all change in a second.”

The University of Minnesota Duluth is offering refunds for those who purchased tickets to the quarterfinal games that were called off, foiling the Bulldogs’ shot at a earning third consecutive national title this year. The cancellations will likely mean a 10% weekend loss for Grandma’s Canal Park location.

Calling off conventions for the Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association (who are trying to reschedule) also cost the city’s industries an estimated $525,000, Anderson Hewitt added. Spring is Duluth’s busy season for gatherings like these, so future groups following suit could worsen the financial hit.

Grandma’s Marathon released a statement Thursday saying organizers are in touch with officials about the virus but have no current plans to cancel their race, which draws thousands to Duluth each June.

Duluth Playhouse, the local theater company, also said it had no current plans to reschedule performances. And the Harlem Globetrotters were still scheduled to visit the city at the end of the month, despite postponing a handful of earlier events in other parts of the country.

With these announcements come a slew of healthful reminders as groups monitor the spread of coronavirus. Many believe it’s only a matter of time before a positive case is found in Duluth.

That’s why Daugherty started daily management briefings to “overemphasize” Grandma’s health standards and training. He also likes to reiterate that the restaurants offer curbside pickup and home delivery.

“The next six to eight weeks, I think, could be very trying times,” he said. “But I know I’m hopeful that this virus passes just like any viruses before now.”