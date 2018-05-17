A powerful burst of wind in the Duluth Harbor swept a small sailboat into the Aerial Lift Bridge, snapping the mast and nearly sending the vessel’s occupants into the water.

Video of the drama from onlookers has been viewed tens of thousands of times since the incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon during the first in a series of sailboat races put on by the Duluth Yacht Club.

Bystander video showed a boat with a blue hull turned sideways and teetering as it neared the lowered bridge deck. People on the walkway ran along, some with cellphone cameras capturing the scene.

At least four people aboard were scrambling to avoid being pitched into the chilly Lake Superior waters or getting conked by the descending mast.

One observer on one of the videos posted on Facebook can be heard giving a profanity-laced play-by-play account.

“They’re sideways ... they are literally going to flip. ... Oh, it broke. That sucks. ... Never seen that before.”

The National Weather Service in Duluth said the winds in the harbor around that time went from 9 miles per hour to 25 mph, with gusts touching 38 mph, while the temperature went into free fall from 81 degrees to 48.

Denny O’Hara operates a webcam that is trained on the harbor and captured not only the sailboat’s misfortune but the sudden change in the weather as well.

Even though the 65-year-old O’Hara, a photographer who shares his scenic shots at www.northernimages.com, has lived in Duluth all of his life, he said Thursday that it’s still “surprising how the lake can change in an instant. ... The waters were peaceful, and the forecast said the winds were going to switch, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be like that.”