– About an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Emily Larson declared victory for a second term at the city’s helm.

“Thank you to the Duluth voters for giving me another four years as your mayor,” Larson said Tuesday night at the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park craft district that has revitalized in the last few years, mostly during her time in office.

“I feel confident that we are hitting the mark for what most residents need and want from local government,” she said.

Larson was up against David Nolle, a former executive director for Boy Scouts of America who campaigned on the promise of fresh leadership. Duluthians were also electing a slate of other local officials, voting Tuesday to fill five seats on the City Council and three on the school board.

Four years ago, chatter surrounding Duluth’s mayoral election revolved around the question of who would fill the shoes of Don Ness, Larson’s popular predecessor who decided not to run for re-election after two terms leading the city. Many credit Ness for crafting Duluth’s image as a tourist destination, a mecca for the outdoorsy and craft-beer drinkers alike.

But Larson, Duluth’s first female mayor, hasn’t let another’s shadow loom over her own tenure.

On Tuesday, the former City Council member and social worker said she considers securing millions of dollars dedicated to street repairs, local job creation and efforts to mend Duluth’s relationship with the Fond du Lac band among her top accomplishments since she was elected in 2015.

“She’s kind of building on [Ness’] platform to further Duluth,” Alexandra Duncan, 30, said after casting her ballot for Larson on Tuesday morning at Peace United Church of Christ.

At the same site, Brian Maki, 58, said he voted for Nolle because he doesn’t like how he’s seen the city change.

“I think Duluth is evolving into something that’s unrecognizable to most of the people who have lived in Duluth for a number of years,” said Maki, who cited rising property taxes as one reason for voting against the city’s incumbents.

A vast majority of Duluth voters, however, seemed satisfied with the direction the city’s headed. As she mingled with supporters Tuesday night, Larson said her top priorities moving forward would be increasing the city’s affordable housing stock and furthering job growth.

“It feels like I am really being judged on my own merits,” Larson said. “I feel great about the work we’re doing.”