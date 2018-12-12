Like another feather in its cap, Duluth got an extra stuffer in its stocking recently when a New York tabloid named it one of the 10 best Christmas towns in the nation.

The Lake Superior city is in the company of towns such as North Pole, Alaska, Santa Claus, Ind., and Bethlehem, Penn.

So why did Duluth make the list?

Duluth “has plenty of that legendary ‘Minnesota nice,’ as exemplified during the holidays by volunteers who brave the frosty temps to hand out hot chocolate and other treats at the country’s largest holiday light show experienced on foot,” the New York Post wrote, referring to the free-of-charge Bentleyville holiday light display in Bayfront Festival Park. Billed as “America’s largest free walk-through lighting display,” Bentleyville started in local business owner Nathan Bentley’s yard in 2001. It moved to the city park a few years ago and now boasts well over 4.5 million bulbs glowing along the harbor.

The list also cited the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Christmas City Express train.

City officials shared the props Wednesday morning on social media, saying, “We live in a wonderful City with many who spread holiday cheer during this time of year so it’s no surprise.”