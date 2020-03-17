DULUTH - Vikre Distillery is putting its alcohol to work in the fight against COVID-19.

“Because we produce the main ingredients in sanitizer in the distilling process, we are making our own sanitizing spray for our own use and we wanted to make some available to the public for those who need it,” the Canal Park distillery wrote on Facebook Monday.

The sprayable sanitizer has 70% alcohol (federal guidelines suggest at least 60% to be effective) and will be given away between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the coming days.

Folks are asked to bring their own containers, no larger than 16 ounces, and knock on the door if it is locked.

The distillery is also offering gallon-size pails of sanitizer for businesses that call ahead.

Though safe for hands, Vikre said those with sensitive skin should use caution since it wasn’t able to add aloe as it is out of stock.

The pandemic-prompted run on hand sanitizer and other germ-fighting supplies has led to a black market featuring often outrageous prices for household staples. Vikre joins several distilleries nationwide who are giving away sanitizer amid the crisis.