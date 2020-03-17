– Mayor Emily Larson declared a local emergency Tuesday amid increasingly urgent efforts from all levels of government aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We know that things are troubling right now, and that people are feeling anxious and uncertain, but know that the city of Duluth will continue to provide you with the services you need," Larson said in a news release. "We are still working for you, and will continue to do so. Our community is strong, and resilient, and we will get through this."

The move, which will require the City Council's sign off, allows the city to request and coordinate aid from the state or federal government. It also lets the city temporarily change the way it holds public meetings, which will be streamed on public access TV and the KUMD-FM radio station. Members of the public wishing to comment will be able to write in to council@duluthmn.gov.

Duluth's declaration comes one day after neighboring Superior, Wisconsin, did the same. As of Tuesday, there were 60 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota and 72 reported in Wisconsin, though none were near the Twin Ports area.

The city of Duluth closed its buildings, including libraries, Tuesday. The parks department also canceled or postponed all indoor programming, though officials are evaluating whether they will be able to continue outdoor programming in a manner they deem safe.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services starting by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The governor also announced the temporary closing of K-12 schools across the state starting Wednesday.