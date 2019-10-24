While many Minnesotans take a political breather this fall, Duluthians head to the polls Nov. 5 for a slew of municipal elections.

One year after they turned out in droves for the midterms and one year before they cast their ballots for president, Duluth voters will elect a mayor, city councilors and school board members.

The Star Tribune asked each candidate to provide information about themselves and their views on top issues ahead of Election Day. Read what they said — and brush up on where and how to vote — in our digital election guide.

How do I register to vote?

The period for online registration is over, but Minnesota also allows voters to register at the polls. You can check your registration status here. If you’re not already on the state’s rolls, bring proof of residence with you when you go to cast your ballot. Click here for more information on how to register to vote.

How does early voting work?

Duluthians looking to avoid Election Day traffic can vote early one of two ways — in person or by mail.

Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Duluth city clerk’s office (411 W. 1st St.) on weekdays before the election. A second early voting site will open with the same weekday hours at City Center West (5830 Grand Ave.) starting Oct. 29. Both sites are also open Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give Duluthians the option to vote on a weekend.

Or anyone can request an absentee ballot. Voters can download the application from the city clerk’s website and submit it by mail or e-mail. Once that request is processed, absentee voters will be sent a ballot, which they can mail back or return in person. Just make sure it’s delivered by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 — otherwise it won’t be counted.

What about voting on Election Day?

Duluth’s polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Find which of the city’s 34 sites you should go to by visiting pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us and typing in your address.

What races will be on my ballot?

All Duluthians can vote to elect a mayor, two at-large city councilors and an at-large school board member. Those living in some parts of the city may see additional names on their ballots.

Candidates are facing off for council seats in the city’s first, third and fifth districts, and the school board’s second and third district seats are up for election. You can see what your ballot will look like by searching for your address at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us.