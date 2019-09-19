DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University's student government has rejected a national Christian organization as an official student group because its policy excludes LGBTQ individuals from leadership positions.

The Duke Chronicle reported that student senators unanimously voted against Young Life last week, citing a rule that every student group must include a nondiscrimination statement in its constitution to receive recognition and funding. Senators cited Young Life's sexual misconduct policy, which says it doesn't exclude people "who practice a homosexual lifestyle from being recipients of ministry of God's grace," however, they're "not to serve as staff or volunteers."

Jeff Bennett, a member of the Duke chapter, said it can't break national policies.

Young Life's national spokesman Terry Swensen told The News & Observer that it's willing to help the chapter conform to Duke's rules.