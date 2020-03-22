DURHAM, N.C. — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.

The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.

“When I started my journey at Duke my main goal was to win a national championship,” Jones said in a statement released by Duke. “Given what has had happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring No. 6 back home. I think about what if, what would have happened if we got that chance? But I can’t think about what didn’t happen, I can only think about what did happen. What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained.”

In a statement, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” over his two seasons and “such a pleasure to coach.”

Jones is the brother of Tyus Jones, who spent one year at Duke, winning a national title as a freshman. He played four seasons with the Timberwolves starting in 2015 and now plays for Memphis.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Saturday that Tre Jones has not yet hired an agent.