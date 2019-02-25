DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss a second straight game with a mild right knee sprain he suffered last week.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday that the national player of the year candidate won't play Tuesday night when the third-ranked Blue Devils visit No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-74 loss to North Carolina. He sprained his knee when he planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.
Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.
