Duke, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga are the top seeds in the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee's initial rankings.
The Volunteers are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 , but committee chairman Bernard Muir said Saturday the committee chose Duke as the top seed based upon strength of schedule.
The Blue Devils, No. 2 in the AP poll, would play in the East Region with Michigan, Marquette and Iowa State.
The Vols were the top seed in the South, which includes North Carolina, Purdue and Nevada.
The Cavaliers was No. 1 in the Midwest with Kentucky, Houston and Wisconsin.
The Bulldogs topped a West Region that includes Michigan State, Kansas and Louisville.
Selection Sunday is March 17.
