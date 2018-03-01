CHARLESTON, S.C. — A driving under the influence case against a South Carolina state senator has been dismissed.
Local media outlets report a judge dismissed the case against state Sen. Paul Campbell on Wednesday, a day before his trial had been set to begin.
The 71-year-old Goose Creek Republican was arrested for DUI after a Nov. 4 crash. He also was accused of giving false information to police after authorities said he lied about who was behind the wheel.
Campbell asked for a blood examination after his arrest, but a trooper didn't help him get the independent testing, a requirement of state law. His lawyers argued the trooper's misstep denied him access to potentially favorable evidence.
Campbell and the woman he rear-ended reached a settlement earlier this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.