VERMILLION, S.D. — Ciara Duffey scored 21 points, Hannah Sjerven added 16 and No. 25 South Dakota routed rival South Dakota State 83-48 on Sunday in a game postponed one day because of bad weather.

The Coyotes made quick work of the battle between the last two teams unbeaten in Summit League play, racing to a 26-6 lead after one quarter. South Dakota went 11 of 18 from the field and held the Jackrabbits to 3-of-12 shooting with five turnovers.

It was 42-24 at the half with South Dakota shooting 58% and SDSU shooting 39%.

South Dakota (17-2, 6-0), which has gone 34-2 in league play over the last three seasons, has been winning league games by a 34-point margin and is ninth in the country on offense at 81.6 points a game. Their winning streak in home conference games is now 20.

Megan Bultsma scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits (14-7, 6-1), who became the 14th team in Division I to reach 1,000 wins by beating Notre Dame earlier this season. Paiton Burckhard scored 11.

The rivalry is not just for state bragging rights, the two teams have won seven of the last eight regular-season titles and both advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

South Dakota finished at 53% and was 10 of 20 from 3-point range. SDSU shot 37% and was 3 of 17 behind the arc.

_____

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25