Dueling groups of protesters faced off outside the Buffalo Wild Wing’s in Dinkytown on Monday, in the latest salvo over a Minneapolis minimum wage, and whether it should make an exception for tipped workers.

About 35 people gathered outside the restaurant to protest wage theft, and argue that the Minneapolis City Council should enact a $15 minimum wage that does not exempt servers, bartenders and other tipped workers. They held banners demanding a $15 minimum wage and several wore the red shirts of the 15 Now coalition.

Just after noon, about 50 people in the light green and blue of the Pathway to $15 coalition marched up University Avenue toward the other protesters, chanting “Who’s tips? Our tips!” A collection of servers, bartenders and some restaurant owners, they say they want a $15 minimum wage but that it should exempt servers and bartenders.

A majority of City Council members have signaled they will vote for a $15 minimum wage without a tip carveout, and Council Member Cam Gordon showed up to speak, but advocates on both side of the issue continue to push. Most of those there to oppose to a tip carveout were union officials and political organizers, but three of them were working in the restaurant industry, and they said that a two-tiered minimum wage would open workers to exploitation.

“It allows loopholes in the system for people to be taken advantage of,” Serena Thomas, who’s been waiting tables at Spoon River in the Mill District since January, said of a tip carveout. “Tips are tips. Tips are not wages.”

Thomas, who’s also an organizer for the Restaurant Opportunities Center, a national workers organization, said it’s not fair for servers to depend on the whims of the customer for their livelihood, and even at fancy restaurants tips can vary.

“I make pretty good tips some days, and I make pretty bad tips some other days,” she said.

Jennifer Schellenberg, a server at Red Rabbit who organized the counterprotest by servers who want the City Council to exempt tipped workers from a $15 minimum wage, said too many people don’t understand the dire practical impact of a blanket $15 minimum wage.

“They say we’ll get $15 and tips will stay the same. That sounds great, but it’s just not how it’s going to work,” Schellenberg said. “They don’t seem to understand how the business runs.”

She said she and other servers “fundamentally agree with $15 now,” particularly for kitchen staff and low-wage workers in other industries, she said, but they think their own wages should be exempt.

“We just don’t want our employers to have to pay us a wage we already make, and drown their business,” Schellenberg said.

The two groups shouted slogans back and forth for about half an hour in the sunshine.

“Let the workers speak!” the 15 Now crowd said.

“We are the working family!” the servers and bartenders said.

Largely indifferent college students hurried past.

After a while, both groups marched up to the steps at the east end of Williams Arena, then smaller groups broke off to argue the finer points of the issue before both events dissipated.

The Minneapolis City Council will likely take up a minimum wage ordinance proposal in May or June.