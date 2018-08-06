In Sunday's Star Tribune, columnists Jim Souhan and Patrick Reusse took very different points of view on the state of the Twins.

Souhan writes that Twins management did the right thing by sheeding veteran players in return for a collection of minor-leaguers. Here's part of his column:

Had [Twins executives Derek] Falvey and [Thad] Levine decided not to trade players away, most likely this year’s team would have missed the playoffs anyway, and the Twins would be without 11 prospects they received in their five July deals.

Want to blame someone for this year’s failure? Instead of picking on a front office that added players with strong track records this winter, how about blaming Miguel Sano, Brian Dozier, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler for failures and absences? Or blame injuries to Ervin Santana, Byron Buxton, Jason Castro, Addison Reed. Or all of the above.

Falvey and Levine were hired because the franchise required a reboot and the farm system lacked depth. Trading for prospects gives the Twins a puncher's chance at building a sustainable winner.

Reusse doesn't look so kindly on the decisions. Not at all. Here's some of what he wrote:

There has been bad luck and, more so, wretched roster decisions. [Eduardo] Escobar would have signed for $10-$11 million per on a multiyear deal, and Dozier would have been worth more if the Twins hadn’t overplayed their hand earlier, and Sano should not have left spring training in that shape.

There’s also a bullpen that now includes 31-year-old Oliver Drake, when J.T. Chargois (Dodgers) and Randy Rosario (a lefthander with a 1.97 ERA when pitching for the Cubs) were waived for no good reason.

Ninety losses are back in the picture, and a foundation remains that wouldn’t support a mud hut.

Nice work, fellas.

