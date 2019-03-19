WASHINGTON — This year's Economic Report of the President credits an unusual group of interns that includes the alter egos of Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America, Monty Python alumnus John Cleese, Kathryn Janeway from "Star Trek: Voyager" and the corpulent Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt.

These names are credited with helping to assemble the report issued Tuesday on the health of the U.S. economy and President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

The White House has not responded as to whether the listing of these "interns" was an intentional prank buried in the 711-page report.

Martha Gimbel, researcher director for the jobs site Indeed, discovered the list of dubious interns and posted a screenshot of it to Twitter.