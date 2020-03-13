Potential For a Real Storm Next Week?



March can spin up impressive storms. The sun is climbing higher into the southern sky, while the northern USA suffers from a groggy winter hangover. The result can be a 50-70 degree gradient in temperature from north to south, spinning up massive storms capable of snow, ice and rain.

It's been supernaturally quiet in recent weeks, but at some point the weather honeymoon comes to an end.

ECMWF (European) guidance spins up an impressive storm the latter half of next week. It's too early for specifics, but my first take is that the atmosphere should be warm enough aloft for rain from Wednesday into early Friday. Temperatures may cool down rapidly with rain ending as snow Friday PM. For the record, so as not to tempt fate, I'm keeping my snow tires on and resisting the urge to yank out my driveway stakes.

Short term, the sun makes a cameo appearance today, and Saturday's storm detours south of Minnesota. Rain will melt much of the remaining snow next week with highs in the 40s. 40s above zero, mind you.

ECMWF prediction above valid Friday morning, March 20, courtesy of WSI.

Temperature Trends. ECMWF (top) and NOAA GFS (bottom) with the European model warming things up more next week. A touch of winter (remember winter?) the weekend of March 21, 22.

Minor Relapse. No polar invasions, but forecast 500mb winds for late March suggest frequent slaps of chilly air as we end the month, considerably colder than average weather forecast for the Pacific Northwest.

Sustainable Brewing. A post at Climate Central focused on sustainability in the beer brewing industry caught my eye: "However, trouble is brewing as climate change threatens the key ingredients in beer. According to a 2018 study in Nature Plants, extreme heat and drought can have a sobering effect on yields of barley (the most common grain in beer). In addition, nearly all U.S. hops are grown in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho—where the necessary water from snowpack is trending downward. Brewers and researchers are working to adapt to these changes. For example, Anheuser-Busch InBev has partnered with The Nature Conservancy to preserve water supply in the West, while establishing “water funds” in Latin America to help protect water quality there. Other projects are working towards pest-resistant hops or drought-resistant barley..."

Houston is Not Prepared for the Oil Bust. Texas Monthly has the story; here's the intro: "Houston has weathered its fair share of floods and hurricanes in recent years, but are we ready for the economic Big One? It has been more than 35 years since the self-proclaimed Energy Capital of the World saw a real economic disaster like the one barreling toward us. The Saudis are flooding the market with crude and the global coronavirus response is suppressing demand. Our homes may be filled with toilet paper and nonperishable meals, but it’s harder to get ready for an oil bust. For all the boosterish rhetoric about our diversified economy, the region’s continued economic success relies on international consumption of oil. The petroleum industry drives a third of greater Houston’s GDP and directly employs a quarter-million workers—a number that was already beginning to shrink before things went south this month..."

What Makes Men Happy? A post at Pocket had some interesting take-aways; here are a few excerpts that caught my eye: "The strongest predictor of men’s happiness and well-being is their job satisfaction, by a large margin—and the strongest predictor of job satisfaction is whether men feel they are making an impact on their companies’ success…Men who have high job satisfaction are very likely to be content in other aspects of their life,” the report on the UK study explains…Everything else—contentment at home, in relationships and friendships—flows down from men being satisfied at work.” Following job satisfaction, the top indicators of a positive mindset and wellness for American men are, in descending order, their physical and mental health, income, age (men over age 50 were significantly happier, especially in the US Midwest), and relationship status..."

43 F. high in the Twin Cities Thursday.

39 F. average high on March 12.

38 F. maximum temperature on March 12, 2019.

March 13, 2006: A March snowstorm dumps 9.9 inches at the Twin Cities.

March 13, 1851: Before the spring green-up, dry grassy areas are a fire risk. On this date prairie fires blazed in Minnesota.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun, breezy. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 39



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 23. High: 37



SUNDAY: Dim sun through high clouds. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 22. High: 43



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 32. High: 44



TUESDAY: More sunshine, not bad. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 33. High: 48



WEDNESDAY: Cold rain develops. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 35. High: 47



THURSDAY: Showers south, some sun far north. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 44

Climate Stories...

Planet is "Way Off Track" in Dealing with Global Warming. USA TODAY has a summary; here's the introduction: "The planet is "way off track" in dealing with climate change, a new United Nations report says, and experts declared that climate change is a far greater threat than the coronavirus. "It is important that all the attention that needs to be given to fight this disease does not distract us from the need to defeat climate change," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, according to Agence France Presse. Although emissions have been reduced due to the virus, Guterres noted that "we will not fight climate change with a virus. Whilst the disease is expected to be temporary, climate change has been a phenomenon for many years, and and will remain with us for decades and require constant action..."

As Climate Crisis Fuels Earlier Rains, Southern Cities Face Inland Flooding. Areas far away from rivers and streams are flooding with greater frequency. People don't have flood insurance because they've never needed it. Truthout.org has the story; here's an excerpt: "...Low- and moderate-income people are falling through the cracks of how our emergency planning system is,” says Carlos Martín, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute. The traditional model of disaster management centers on relief and property rebuilding, rather than education around renting, buying and insuring. Part of improving a community’s resilience following a crisis requires that leaders deal with disaster as part of a pattern, rather than as a “one-off,” Martín continues. “Not accepting that climate change is a reality is denying that these events are going to be increasing in frequency and severity over the next hundred years.” If you’re a good steward of your community’s resources, he says, you should want to know exactly which risks your community faces..."

Earlier Springs for Much of USA. Climate Central has more information: "...Analyzing average spring temperatures since 1970, the top increases occurred in the Southwest—where spring is the fastest warming season. Reno, Nev. topped the list with an increase of 7.2°F, followed by Las Vegas, Nev. (6.4°F), El Paso, Texas (5.8°F), and Tucson (5.8°F). In general, 81% (197) of the 242 cities analyzed warmed by at least 1°F over the past fifty years. The Southwest also saw the greatest jump in the number of spring days above normal, with 79% (191 of 242) of cities recording an increase of 5 or more days. The last freeze is an important marker of the beginning of the growing season—when plants emerge from their protective phase of winter dormancy in order to grow, develop flowers and reproduce. Our analysis of 195 cities showed that 80% (156) are experiencing their average last freeze earlier in the season, with 54% (105) recording that shift by more than a week earlier than 50 years ago..."

Climate Crisis Disrupting Life for Millions, Report Finds. A story at CNN.com connects the dots between climate volatility, weather disruption and local impacts: "After declining for most of the last decade, hunger is once again on the rise around the world, and climate change is a primary cause. Over 820 million people suffered from hunger in 2018, the greatest number since 2010 according to findings from a new World Meteorological Organization report released today. The wide-ranging State of the Climate report outlines the latest science and includes data from a variety of disciplines in order to evaluate the current and future impacts of climate change on everything from heath and global economies to food insecurity and refugee displacements. Climate variability is one of the key contributors to this increase in global disruptions due to food insecurity, displacement, and deaths from disasters..."

‘Time is Fast Running Out’: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "The world is running out of time in dealing with the climate crisis as a warming world is causing unprecedented weather shifts and massive food instability, a new UN report finds. Findings from the UN’s yearly State of the Climate report, released by the World Meteorological Organization Tuesday, show that 820 million people suffered from hunger in 2018 – the first rise since 2010 – the US experienced its heaviest total rains on record between July 2018 and June 2019, and the oceans and air temperatures were the hottest globally on record. “Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. We are currently way off track to meeting either the 1.5C or 2C targets that the Paris agreement calls for,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement accompanying the report. “Time is fast running out for us to avert the worst impacts of climate disruption and protect our societies.” (The Guardian, CNN, AP, Bloomberg, CBS)

Polarization of Climate Change News is No Hoax. University of Michigan News has a press release: "Concern about the politicization of climate change news is not new, but coverage of the issue over the last three decades has shifted. A new University of Michigan study quantitatively shows, for the first time, that during a 30-year period, coverage of climate change has not only become dominated by partisan voices, but also that those voices are associated with increasingly different messages about climate change. The political divide around climate change has led to greater coverage of the views of politicians, which has likely contributed to polarizing public opinion, according to U-M researchers. “This kind of information about trends in mainstream news coverage helps us to understand why the American public has become polarized around the issue of climate change—with some believing in it while others do not—while scientists have become increasingly certain that climate change is real and caused by human activity,” said Sedona Chinn, a doctoral student in communication and media and the study’s lead author..."