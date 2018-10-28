Dry Skies Continue. Rain/Snow Mix Possible Friday

The Week Ahead Dry conditions look to take us through the last few days of October. However, Halloween Wednesday will be a bit chilly for trick-or-treaters as temps fall through the 40s. The next best chance of precipitation won't arrive until the end of the week. Super Typhoon Yutu

Super Typhoon Yutu continues in the Western Pacific and is still a beast! Last week, Yutu became one of the strongest storms on earth with winds of 180mph and gusts to 220mph just before making landfall in the U.S. territories and the tiny islands of Tinian and Saipan, where they sustained severe damage. As of early Sunday, Yutu still had sustained winds of 150mph and gusts to near 185mph - Unreal!

Tracking Yutu

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center continues to track Yutu west toward eastern Asia and at this point, the forecast calls for a landfall in the northern Philippines early this week as an equivalent category 4 storms with sustained winds of near 130mph and gusts to 160mph!

Monday Weather Outlook

High temps Monday will be a little warmer than average across much of the state. Some folks in southwestern MN could touch 60F, which will be nearly 10F above average!

Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through 7PM Wednesday suggests mainly dry conditions across MN with the exception of a few light showers on Monday across far northern parts of the state. Temps will also start tumbling later this week in the wake of heavier rain that will develop in the Central part of the country during the middle part of the week. The good news is that it will remain dry for trick-or-treaters this year on Halloween close to home. Saturday Night Clipper A little light precipitation will roll across the northern part of the state on Monday with some 0.1" to 0.2" tallies possible. The rest of the state looks to remain dry until later this week. _____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Temperatures in the metro have been running nearly -4F below average this October will stay at or slightly above average now through the last few days of the month. A few locations in southwestern MN could hit 60F on Monday! However, the extended forecast shows temps dipping quite a bit as we head into the end of next week and the first weekend of November. High temps then could struggle to get to 40F - BRR! ___________________________________________________________________________ "Why you should mulch leaves, not rake them" "It’s the annual fall dilemma. The leaves that have fallen on the lawn need to be removed, but there are more on the trees. Should you rake them up now or wait until the limbs are bare? Neither! Bag the rake, not the leaves. Instead of raking leaves, stuffing them into lawn bags and hauling the bags to the curb, mow them with a mulching mower — a lawnmower with a specially designed high deck and a mulching blade that chops leaves into fragments as tiny as confetti. As the shredded leaves decompose, they will act as a natural fertilizer and weed control agent. For those who insist on a spotless lawn year-round and might be concerned about what the neighbors will think of the brown leaf bits the mower leaves behind, don’t worry. The shredded leaves will filter through the grass and disappear from sight. In northern lawns that go dormant or in grasses such as Bermuda or zoysia that turn a dormant brown color in winter, the shredded leaves may even blend right in. Better yet, if you continue this practice each fall, in a few years mulching can help you have a luscious spring and summer lawn free of dandelions and crabgrass that will be the envy of people up and down the street." See more from Mother Nature Network HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Chances of a White Halloween?

Hey, it's Halloween next Wednesday and thanks to @Climatologist49 on Twitter for the image below, which shows the historical probability of a white Halloween. White Halloweens in Minneapolis Here's a look at snowfall data on Halloween for Minneapolis and since 1899 (119 years of data), there has only been snow reported on 20 days and only 6 days with measureable snow (0.1" or more). Of course, who could forget the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. A record 8.2" of snow fell on Halloween day itself, but the storm dumped a total of 28.4" at the MSP Airport - UNREAL! ____________________________________________________________________________ 2019 MN Deer Hunting Opener - Saturday, November 3rd The MN Deer Hunting Opener is quickly approaching and folks heading to the woods next weekend will be keeping a close on the weather. Early forecasts suggest chilly temps with a slight chance of light rain/snow Friday into Saturday. Interestingly last year, folks in northern MN tallied upwards of 6" of snow on the Opener!! Minnesota's Firearm Deer Hunting Opener Weather - "Minnesota's 2018 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener is Saturday, November 3. The normal high temperature for November 3 ranges from the upper 30s across northern Minnesota to the upper 40s near the Iowa border. The average low temperature is in the 20s to low 30's. The historical probability of receiving measurable precipitation on November 3 is approximately 25%. Early November precipitation often falls as snow in the north, while rain is more likely in the south. An enduring, winter-long snow cover is typically not established until later in November, even in northern Minnesota. There has been significant snowfall on the Firearm Deer Hunting Opener in recent memory. 6.0 inches of snow fell at International Falls on the Deer Hunting Opener in 2017. .3 inches was reported at St. Cloud, but there was a snow cover of 4 inches. The 2017 Firearm Deer Hunting Opener was cold and wintry with 30's to low 40's statewide." See more from MN DNR HERE: _________________________________________________________________________________ Dry Skies Continue. Rain/Snow Mix Possible Friday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas. Have you ever wondered why 50 degrees feels colder in the fall than it does in the spring? Yea, me too. Brave souls dawn shorts and flip flops the first time the mercury sniffs 50, but anytime the 7-day forecast calls for 50 in the fall we start tearing through our closets to find the sweatshirts and beanies - what gives? Our bodies need time to acclimate to the cold. Once we've acclimated, 50 doesn’t feel all that bad again. Just like in the winter when a 32 degree wind doesn't feel all that bad after a weeklong sub-zero cold blast. At any rate, Minnesotans are hardy folk. We certainly earn our summers here and don't take them for granted. Trick-or-treaters will be happy to know that costumes will stay dry this year. That means full candy bags and a surge in dental bills. See you soon Dr. Colbert! No weather worries until later this week. Chillier temps will set the stage for a rain/snow mix for some by Friday. There could be minor accumulations up north, but nothing major. No Halloween blizzards brewing this year - BOO!

Extended Forecast MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 54. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: WSW 5-10. Low: 42. TUESDAY: Dry. Cooler PM breeze. Winds: WNW 5-15. High: 56. WEDNESDAY: Witch watch. Dry for trick-or-treaters. Winds: WNW 5-15. Wake-up: 38. High: 50. THURSDAY: Cooler. Light rain/snow mix overnight. Winds: SW 5. Wake-up: 33. High: 46. FRIDAY: Breezy. A few lingering flakes. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 42. SATURDAY: Still breezy. Rain/snow mix again late. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 30. High: 40. SUNDAY: Chance of a rain/snow mix . Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 30. High: 41.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 29th 2004: Exceptionally muggy conditions for October are felt over much of the state. Dew points surged into the middle to upper 60's over central and southern Minnesota. Ladybugs are extremely active. 1955: Early snow hits the Twin Cities, accumulating to 2.2 inches. 1905: Several inches of snowfall accumulate in south central Minnesota. Snow totals included 7 inches at Fairmont, 6 inches at Farmington, 4.5 inches at Montevideo, 4 inches at Faribault, and 3 inches at New London.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 29th Average High: 52F (Record: 78F set in 1922)

Average Low: 35F (Record: 15F set in 1925) Record Rainfall: 1.01" set in 1896

Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 1905

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 29th Sunrise: 7:47am

Sunset: 6:05pm Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 18 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 50 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 5 hours and 13 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 28th at Midnight

1.4 Days Before Last Quarter _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "The planets Mercury and Jupiter appear quite close together on the sky’s dome during the last several days of October 2018. Far and away, though, the Southern Hemisphere has the advantage over the Northern Hemisphere for witnessing this celestial attraction in the deepening glow of evening twilight. But even from southerly latitudes, Mercury and Jupiter sit rather low in the sky at sunset, and then follow the sun beneath the horizon around nightfall. Our feature sky chart at top is for around 35 degrees south latitude to accommodate our friends in the Southern Hemisphere. We figure that all places north of the tropic of Cancer will have difficulty catching Mercury and Jupiter (especially Mercury) after sunset, although EarthSky watchers have surprised us before and may well surprise us again. Given an unobstructed horizon at 35 degrees north latitude, Mercury struggles to stay out as long as one hour after the sun, whereas Jupiter stays out for about one hour and 10 minutes after sunset. In the days ahead, Mercury will set a little later and Jupiter a little earlier. Given a level horizon at 35 degrees south latitude, Mercury and Jupiter stay out for a whopping 1 3/4 hours after the sun. In the days ahead – just as in the Northern Hemisphere – Mercury will set a little later and Jupiter a little earlier. Want to know when the sun, Mercury and Jupiter set in your sky? Click here if you live in the US or Canada, or click here if you live elsewhere worldwide." _______________________________________________________________________ 3-7 Day Hazard Forecast 1.) Periods of heavy precipitation over western Washington, Mon-Fri, Oct 29-Nov 2.

2.) Periods of heavy precipitation over portions of the northern Rockies, Wed-Fri, Oct 31-Nov 2.

3.) Heavy snow for portions of the central Rockies, Wed-Thu, Oct 31-Nov 1.

4.) Periods of heavy rain from the general vicinity of the Lower Mississippi Valley northeast to the Upper Ohio Valley, Wed-Fri, Oct 31-Nov 2.

5.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation from the Lower Mississippi Valley eastward and northeastward to most of the Atlantic Coast, Sat, Nov 3.

6.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for the northern and central Rockies, Sat-Sun, Nov 3-4.

7.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for south-central and southeastern Alaska (including the Panhandle), Sat-Fri, Nov 3-9.

8. High winds and high significant wave heights for southwestern Alaska, Tue-Fri, Nov 6-9.

Flooding imminent/occurring over parts of Texas, and along the banks of the north-central Mississippi River.

9.) Severe Drought across the Central Rockies, the Northeast, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Northern Rockies, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.

____________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Storm Oscar in the Atlantic Another named storm has developed in the Atlantic Basin and it's Oscar! The good news is that this storm is not expected to impact the US and it slowly drifts north over the next few days. Tracking Oscar Here's a look at the official NHC track for Oscar, which shows it drifiting west through the weekend and could briefly become a hurricane early next week as it turns north. Again, the good news is that this storm is expected to remain a "Fish" storm and stay over open water. ______________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology