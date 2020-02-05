Thursday - Friday Snow

As we head through Thursday and Friday, an area of light snow is expected to work its way across the state. Snow will start across northwestern Minnesota Thursday morning, working it's way to the Twin Cities late in the evening hours. That snow will then linger across southern and eastern Minnesota Thursday Night into Friday before finally fading.

With light snow lingering across portions of southern and eastern Minnesota for a good 18-24 hours, snowfall tallies of up to two inches will be possible.

_______________________________________________

Another Snow Shot Sunday

Image: NWS Twin Cities

As an area of low pressure passes to the south of Minnesota this weekend, a band of snow is expected across the southern half of the state Saturday Night into Sunday. While it is too early for exact snowfall totals just yet, it does look like this will be a shovelable (potentially plowable) snow across the region and would have an impact on travel.

_______________________________________________

'Wanna Borrow My Electric Snowblower?

By Paul Douglas

I feel a little like Mark Twain whitewashing the picket fence. Neighbors have "volunteered" to help me clear my driveway. Altruism? Pity? More like curiosity.

My new snowblower is electric (2 batteries for maximum 30-foot throwing power!) and it hardly makes a peep. No gas. No oil. No fuss. Charge up the batteries and go. Life-changing.

I may get a chance to take it for a test-drive Sunday, during the first significant chance of a plowable snowfall in weeks.

In the meantime, a few tantalizing glimpses of filtered sunshine are expected today before a weak clipper drops a coating of snow on our heads Friday. No travel problems are expected Saturday, but weather models consistently bring a stronger/wetter clipper into town Sunday with a 6-10 hour period of light to moderate snow. It's too early to throw around inches, but this could be plowable, if the track doesn't shift.

Nothing frigid brewing, but I could see a few days of single digits and teens from February 13-17. I can live with that.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny peeks, dry sky. Wake up 13. High 28. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Coating of light snow possible. Wake up 17. High 27. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, better travel day. Wake up 15. High 24. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Heavier snow, may be plowable. Wake up 15. High 26. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds linger, better travel weather. Wake up 15. High 28. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny peeks, close to average. Wake up 17. High 29. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Potential for late PM snow. Wake up 18. High 27. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

February 6th

1994: The national low is at Tower, dropping down to -41.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 6th

Average High: 26F (Record: 51F set in 1925)

Average Low: 10F (Record: -24F set in 1936)

Average Precipitation: 0.02" (Record: 0.62" set in 1881)

Average Snowfall: 0.2" (Record: 5.4" set in 1946)

Record Snow Depth: 22" in 1979

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 6th

Sunrise: 7:27 AM

Sunset: 5:27 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 0 minutes and 30 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 42 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? February 17th (10 hours, 31 minutes, and 54 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7 AM: February 24th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: February 8th (5:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As mentioned above, we will be watching snow move in across the state from northwest to southeast as we head through Thursday (and into the overnight hours as well). While the day will start off on the sunnier side across southern Minnesota, clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of the snow. Highs will be in the mid-teens across northwestern Minnesota, but climb into the upper 20s in some southern areas of the state.

These highs on Thursday will be right around average across the state for early February. The average high for February 6th in the Twin Cities is 26F.

Looking closer at the Twin Cities, we do see that snow chance in the forecast Thursday but it should hold hold off until Thursday Night, particuarly after midnight. Otherwise the day will start off with mainly sunny skies with clouds increasing throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start off in the low to mid-teens (feeling more like the mid-single digits with the wind), climbing to highs in the upper 20s.

We'll be stuck in the 20s for highs over the next five days in the Twin Cities - which will, for the most part, be around average.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, a system working through the eastern United States will bring heavy rain and the potential of severe thunderstorms across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, with ice and snow in portions of the Northeast. An area of low pressure will bring light snow across portions of the Northern Plains, with heavier snow and rain possible from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies. A few record highs will be possible in coastal areas of the Carolinas and down into Florida, including Charleston and Daytona Beach.

The heaviest rain through the end of the week will be in the Southeast, where totals of 2-5"+ will be possible (more on that below). Two areas of heavy snow are expected. The first is out in the western mountains, where several feet of snow will be possible. The second is in the Northeast, where up to a foot is possible in northern Maine.

_______________________________________________

Praedictix Extreme Weather Briefing: Wednesday morning, February 5th, 2020

A strong area of low pressure will continue to produce wintry weather today across portions of the central United States, with snow and ice moving into the Great Lakes and Northeast tonight into Thursday. Already this morning up to 10” of snow has been reported across portions of Texas, with 3.2” at the Oklahoma City airport.

This same system will produce heavy rain and a severe weather threat across the Deep South and Southeast through Thursday. Severe storms will be capable of damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Flooding will be possible as areas from Mobile to Washington D.C. could see at least 2-4” of rain.

Wednesday Morning Radar. Wintry weather stretches from western Texas to southern Nebraska this morning. This is causing slick conditions across the region, including in the Oklahoma City metro. Snow is piling up, especially across portions of Texas and Oklahoma. Some notable snow totals out of the Southern U.S. this morning include:

10” – Peacock, TX

8.1” – Aspermont, TX

8” – Cannon AFB, NM

5” – Yukon, Chickasha, and Frederick, OK

3.2” – Oklahoma City Airport

Storm Continues To Move East. The low pressure responsible for the snow across the Southern United States today will continue to move northeast over the next couple of days, making its way into the Northeast by Thursday evening. On the north side of the system, snow and ice will continue to fall from the Southern Plains today to the Northeast as we head into Thursday. On the southern side, heavy rain and severe weather will be possible across portions of the Deep South and Southeast.

Winter Weather Alerts. Due to the winter weather threat stretching from the Southern Plains to the Northeast over the next few days numerous winter weather alerts are in place. Some areas under these alerts include:

Blizzard Warning: Until 5 PM today for the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas for 3-5” of snow and blizzard conditions due to wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Winter Storm Warnings:

Lubbock, TX: Through 6 PM tonight for an additional 1-3” of snow.

Odessa/Midland, TX: Through 6 PM tonight for an additional 2-4” of snow.

Abilene, TX: Through 6 PM tonight for an additional 1-3” of snow.

Oklahoma City, OK: Through 6 PM tonight for an additional 3-5” of snow.

Tulsa, OK: Through Midnight tonight for 3-6” of snow.

St. Louis, MO: Through 6 AM Thursday for 1-4” of snow, up to 1” of sleet, and a light ice glazing.

Winter Storm Watches:

Portland, ME: From Thursday morning through Friday evening for 2-7” of snow and up to 0.1” of ice.

Winter Weather Advisories:

Fort Worth, TX: Through 6 PM tonight for up to 0.5” of sleet/snow and up to 0.1” of ice.

Kansas City, MO: Through Midnight tonight for 1-3” of snow.

Indianapolis, IN: From 4 PM today through 10 AM Thursday for up to 0.2” of ice.

Cleveland, OH: From 6 PM tonight through 10 AM Thursday for 1-3” of snow and a glaze of ice.

Boston, MA: From 1 AM to 1 PM Thursday for up to 2” of snow and up to 0.1” of ice.

Snow Potential. Here’s a breakdown of additional snow:

Southern States: An additional 1-4” of snow is expected across portions of Texas and Oklahoma today. Some areas in portions of northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Missouri could see an additional 4-7” of snow.

North Central: The snow swath will continue north and east, with the heaviest amounts (around 6-7”) possible across southeastern Missouri and to the northwest of St. Louis. Areas like Detroit, Cleveland, and Chicago could see 3-6” of snow.

Northeast: The heaviest snow will fall across portions of New England, where snow totals could approach a foot in Caribou. Boston could see 1-2” of snow, with no snow expected for areas like New York City, Philadelphia, and D.C.

Icing Potential. This system will bring an icing threat from Oklahoma into the Northeast over the next few days. In most areas, ice totals will remain under a quarter inch, but any amount of icing could lead to slick roadways and sidewalks.

Severe Storm Potential. On the warm side of this system, severe weather will be possible today and Thursday. Today a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with the main threats being a few tornadoes and damaging winds. On Thursday, an Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place from the Florida Panhandle to South Carolina, including Tallahassee (FL) and Columbia (SC). The highest threat Thursday will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Heavy Rain Threat. We will also be watching the threat of flooding rains across portions of the Southeast over the next couple of days. Areas from Mobile to Washington D.C. could see at least 2-4” of rain today into Thursday, which could lead to flooding. Some of the heaviest rain is expected from northeastern Georgia to southern Virginia on Thursday where training storms will be possible. This could lead to rain rates of 1.5”+ per hour and one-day totals of 2-3”+, with overall Wednesday-Thursday totals of 5”+, especially in the southern Appalachians and the foothills/piedmont of the Carolinas.

Flood Watches. Due to the heavy rain threat over the next couple of days, Flood Watches are in place from the Gulf Coast to West Virginia, including Mobile and Atlanta.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

_______________________________________________

Discovering 'Stormquakes'

More from NPR: "Seismologist Wenyuan Fan explains the accidental discovery — buried deep in seismic and meteorological data — that certain storms over ocean water can cause measurable seismic activity, or 'stormquakes.' He says this phenomenon could help scientists better understand the earth below the sea."

Rise in sea levels is accelerating along U.S. coasts, report warns

More from USA Today: "The rate of sea level rise along much of the U.S. coastline continues to accelerate, according to a new report. The report's key message "is a clear trend toward acceleration in rates of sea-level rise at 25 of our 32 tide-gauge stations," said Virginia Institute of Marine Science emeritus professor John Boon in a statement. "Acceleration can be a game changer in terms of impacts and planning, so we really need to pay heed to these patterns." Boon and other researchers at William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science released the report Monday."

‘The warmth is really unheard of’: Europe just posted its warmest January on record

More from the Washington Post: "Europe just concluded its warmest January on record, coming on the heels of a toasty December and making the 2019-2020 winter season a contender for the warmest Europe has observed. Although the calendar has flipped to a new decade, there has been no slowing in the growing list of locations experiencing record temperatures amid a quickly warming climate. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday morning that January 2020 was Europe’s warmest January on record, edging out previous record holder January 2007 by 0.36 degrees."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Thursday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser