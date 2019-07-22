Dry And Pleasant Weather To Start The Work Week!

Minnesota Precipitation Update

Anyone tired of the rain yet? It's once again been a wet start to the month, especially across portions of southern Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, we're sitting at the sixth wettest start to the month (July 1-20) with an even 6" of rain so far. It's been even wetter in Rochester, with 7.27" of rain in the first 20 days of the month. It hasn't been wet everywhere, though - both Hibbing and Duluth are sitting almost 2" below average.

As mentioned above, the Twin Cities is sitting at the sixth wettest start to the month on record when you take in factor the entire Twin Cities record. The "3" on the map above signifies it's the third wettest when you only take into account measurements taken at the airport (back to 1938). Meanwhile, it's the third wettest start to the month in Rochester, and the fifth wettest start in International Falls.

When you take a look at season-to-date values (since June 1st), 8.72" of rain has fallen in the Twin Cities, 1.90" above average. Rochester sticks out once again, with over 16" of rain in just over a month and a half, over 8" above average. Duluth, however, is 2.05" below average.

Expanding out to year-to-date across the state, you can definitely see the wet bias across the southern half of the state, with a little bit more mixed results into northern Minnesota. Areas like St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and Rochester, along with Eau Claire, WI, are over a foot above average. In Rochester, that 35.37" value so far this year is already above the calendar year average for the city with over 5 months left to go!

And we are in record-territory in some locations. In the Twin Cities, it's the third wettest start to the year, but it is the wettest start to a year on record in Rochester.

_______________________________________________

Looking Back At Highs Saturday

It felt a lot nicer outside on Saturday, as highs only climbed into the mid-70s in the Twin Cities. The warmest highs were in southern Minnesota, where Winona climbed to 86F.

Saturday was the first day with a below average high since the 11th this month in the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

Dry And Pleasant Weather To Start The Work Week!

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Rain, rain... just doesn't want to go away! With just over an inch of rain falling Saturday at MSP airport, we are now up to an even 6" of rain through the first 20 days of July - the sixth wettest start to July on record. So far in 2019, 24.33" of precipitation has fallen at MSP, which is the third wettest start to the year.

It's been even wetter in Rochester, where the 35.37" of rain that has fallen so far in 2019 already surpasses the average for a calendar year (33.02"). If the year ended today, it would be the 23rd wettest year on record.

Now for some good news: we are in for a fantastic stretch of weather to begin the work week here in the Twin Cities, with mainly sunny conditions expected each day through Thursday. Highs will start off the week below average, but a warming trend will bring highs back to around average for the second half of the week. Dew points will also be on the rise again by Thursday, with our next chance of storms moving in Thursday Night into Friday.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Pleasant. Wake up 60. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny start with some late day clouds. Wake up 60. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Slightly warmer. Wake up 61. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few passing clouds. Breezy. Wake up 64. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms. Wake up 67. High 84. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny start. A late day storm is possible. Wake up 67. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. Wake up 68. High 86. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 22nd

1972: Copious amounts of rain fall in parts of Minnesota, with 10.84 inches of rainfall in 24 hours at Ft. Ripley. 14 inches of rain is measured at a farm in Morrison County.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 22nd

Average High: 83F (Record: 105F set in 1934)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1947)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 2.69" set in 1997)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 22nd

Sunrise: 5:47 AM

Sunset: 8:51 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 3 minutes and 30 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight? July 24th (15 hours, 29 minutes, and 33 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 6 AM: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM: August 8th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Monday, with just a few passing afternoon clouds expected. Highs across the state will mainly be in the 70s, though I wouldn't be surprised to see a few locations pop into the low 80s.

Highs across central and southern Minnesota will be below average on Monday - by up to ten degrees in some locations across southern Minnesota. They will be closer to average as you head into northern Minnesota, and even above average in Grand Marais. The average high in the Twin Cities for July 22nd is 83F.

While the beginning of the workweek will feature below-average temperatures in the Twin Cities, we look to climb back to average by the second half of the week. Dew points will remain in the 50s through Wednesday, so it will certainly feel nice out! Those dew points do start to climb back into the 60s as we head into Thursday and Friday, though.

We see that slight warming trend in the forecast as we head through the week and into next weekend, with highs staying around to slightly above average as we head into the last few days of the month. Right now, no 90-degree days are in sight.

It appears the first half of the week should be dry in the Twin Cities, with the next chance of rain not moving in until Thursday Night into Friday. There are questions as to if and when we will see rain next weekend, but there is at least a 20% chance each day.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we head into Monday, heat will be on the decrease across the Northeast, with highs around average to slightly below average from Portland, ME, through New York City into Washington D.C. A frontal boundary from the Northeast into the Southern Plains will help spark off showers and storms, some of which could contain heavy rain across the northern Mid-Atlantic. Some afternoon showers and storms will be possible in the western United States, including monsoonal moisture in the Desert Southwest.

Through Tuesday morning, some areas of heavier rain (2-3"+) will be possible from the Northeast to the Deep South. Some of this could lead to flash flooding, especially in the northern Mid-Atlantic.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Weather Outlook

Out in the Atlantic, we are watching an area of low pressure that is near the Central Bahamas. The good news is only slight development is expected with this system over the next few days, and it only has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical system within the next 5 days.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser