A drunken snowmobiler crashed into a parked pickup truck early Sunday on an east-central Minnesota lake, sending his passenger crashing to the ice where she suffered life-threatening head injuries, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:10 a.m. amid a large gathering on East Rush Lake a few miles west Rush City, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger, a woman whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to the hospital in the pickup driven by someone who also was drunk and part of the group, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The snowmobiler, 22-year-old Travis Dane VanElsberg, of nearby North Branch, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving. Pickup driver Grace Marie Olund, 22, of North Branch, also was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Neither the snowmobiler nor the injured passenger had on helmets at the time of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The three were among “a large gathering of friends, most believed to be staying in fish houses,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Pouti.

After being taken to a nearby hospital in the pickup, the victim was later transferred to the University of Minnesota Medical Center for treatment of “serious life-threatening injuries,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

VanElsberg was involved about 13 months earlier in another gathering, this one in Wyoming, Minn., that also involved alcohol and drew police attention.

A drinking party at a home prompted a noise complaint to police, who arrived to find about 150 people at the party. Some of the attendees among the group of mostly underage drinker tried to flee.

VanElsberg barricaded himself in an upstairs room before diving headfirst out of the room’s closed window, police said in an account released soon afterward. He was arrested at his home for underage drinking, police added.