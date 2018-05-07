BERLIN — An intoxicated man's ill-advised decision to spend the night on a freight train caused commuter chaos in Munich as police had to shut down all traffic at a busy station to look for him.
Munich police said Monday they received an emergency call at 5:20 a.m. from a man who said he'd woken up in a container on a train near the Pasing station, Munich's third largest, and couldn't get out.
But police say the 25-year-old city man was so drunk when he entered the container he wasn't sure where it was.
Police shut down all rail traffic and went train-to-train, eventually finding him at 6:20 a.m.
In total, 86 trains were affected with 1,280 minutes of delays, 37 cancellations and 21 partial cancellations. The man faces trespassing-related charges.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.