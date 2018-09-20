OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Neenah man accused of crashing into a Winnebago County sheriff's vehicle while driving drunk has been sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $600.

WLUK-TV reports that 60-year-old Harold Strozewski on Wednesday pleaded no contest to one count of drunken driving causing injury, and other charges were dismissed.

Authorities say Strozewski had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he hit a sheriff's SUV parked along Interstate 41 on July 25. The deputy was investigating another crash and had his emergency lights activated.

Strozewski's car spun into traffic after hitting the SUV and struck another vehicle. Both he and the deputy suffered minor injuries.

Strozewski will be on probation for three years and lose his driver's license for two years.