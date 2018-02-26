A drunken driver slammed his vehicle into a building in central Minnesota in the middle of the night — conveniently enough where an auto body repair shop conducts business.

Jason P. Wiener, 53, of St. Cloud, fled the scene in the 100 block of Cedar Street E. in St. Joseph and was captured a short time later early Saturday, police said.

Wiener’s vehicle rammed through the front door of CMS Auto Body and caused “substantial damage” to the building, police said in a statement.

Wiener was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and drunken driving.

There was no one in the building at the time, and Wiener was not seriously hurt.