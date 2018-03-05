NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Authorities say two New York state troopers are badly hurt after a chain of events involving a drunk driver and another who was distracted by his phone.
The Times Union reports that the troopers rushed to the scene early Sunday when the distracted driver went off Interstate 90 in North Greenbush.
A while later, the drunken driver crashed into the back of the police vehicle, then swung around and hit the troopers.
Trooper Brent Karow was thrown 70 feet. Trooper Shane Swartz was pinned under a tow truck.
Both troopers suffered fractures and internal injuries and needed surgery. Both are expected to survive.
A tow truck operator also was pinned and suffered a severe head cut.
