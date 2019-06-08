Facing a surge in drug-resistant infections, the World Health Organization issued a plea to farmers two years ago: "Stop using antibiotics in healthy animals."

But at last year's big swine industry trade show, the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa, one of the largest manufacturers of drugs for livestock was pushing the opposite message.

"Don't wait for Pig Zero," warned a poster featuring a giant picture of a pig peeking through an enormous blue zero, at a booth run by the drugmaker Elanco.

The company's Pig Zero brochures encouraged farmers to give antibiotics to every pig in their herds rather than waiting to treat a disease outbreak caused by an unknown Patient Zero. It was an appealing pitch for industrial farms, where crowded, germ-prone conditions have led to increasing reliance on drug interventions. The pamphlets also detailed how feeding pigs a daily regimen of two antibiotics would make them fatter. And, as any farmer understands, a heavier pig is a more profitable pig.

The rise of drug-resistant germs, caused by overuse of antibiotics, is one of the world's most nettlesome health predicaments. Excessive use of the medicines has allowed germs to develop defenses against them, rendering a growing number of drugs ineffective for people and animals. The practices of livestock farmers, who for decades have used huge quantities of the drugs deemed important to humans, have long been viewed as one of the roots of the problem, but the role of the companies that make the drugs has received less scrutiny.

Antibiotics continue to be an important part of the business of companies like Elanco, which spun off from Eli Lilly in September, its share price soaring to $33 from $24. While Elanco is developing antibiotic alternatives for animals, like vaccines and enzymes, the antibiotics promoted by the Pig Zero campaign are exactly the kind that global public health officials are trying to curb. And Elanco is no outlier — its rivals are also urging aggressive use of their own antibiotic cocktails.

“We’re trying to be stewards and leaders at the same time,” said Elanco chief executive Jeffrey Simmons. Medically important antibiotics used in livestock feed make up 5% of its sales.

"The reality is that antibiotics and large-scale industrial farming really grew up together," said Dr. Gail Hansen, a former state epidemiologist and state public health veterinarian in Kansas, who sits on advisory boards addressing antibiotic resistance. She equated the problem with climate change. "By the time people understand and believe it," Hansen said, "it may be too late."

Elanco had already been put on notice about the drugs used in its Pig Zero push. In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration warned Novartis Animal Health, which had been acquired by Elanco, that the same antibiotic cocktail was "unsafe" and "misbranded," because it was being illegally marketed to fatten pigs, rather than to simply treat disease. One of the drugs, tiamulin, has been a top seller for Elanco; the WHO views it as medically important to humans, but U.S. regulators do not. Pig Zero trumpets the benefits of coupling tiamulin with chlortetracycline, a drug made by Elanco's competitors that both U.S. and international regulators consider medically important to humans.

In an interview at Elanco's headquarters outside Indianapolis, Jeffrey Simmons, chief executive, said the company had decided to change the program's marketing and to stop distributing the Pig Zero brochure after the New York Times began asking questions about it.

"We're trying to be stewards and leaders at the same time," said Simmons, adding that the brochure "wasn't misrepresentation, necessarily, relative to the label or the science or how a farmer would look at it."

Dr. Shabbir Simjee, Elanco's chief medical officer, said drugs like those in the campaign "would never be administered" in a herd "without some animals being physically sick," adding that "there would need to be some animals showing clinical signs."

He likened treating a herd to caring for children in a nursery: "If one child gets sniffles, you usually find that the whole class ends up with a cold, and this is exactly the same principle."

But children almost certainly would not all be treated with preventive antibiotics in such a situation, and many scientists believe animals often should not be treated that way, either.

The connection of overuse of antibiotics in livestock to human health takes two paths: As bacteria develop defenses against drugs widely used in animals, those defense mechanisms can spread to other bacteria that infect humans; and resistant germs are transmitted from livestock to humans — through undercooked meat, farm-animal feces seeping into waterways and waste lagoons that overflow after natural disasters like slow-moving Hurricane Florence, or when farmworkers and others come into contact with animals.

New FDA regulations put in effect in the waning days of the Obama administration prohibited farms from fattening livestock by lacing their feed with medically important antibiotics. The new rules, along with rising consumer demand for antibiotic-free meat, cut antibiotic use significantly in 2017. But such drugs are still routinely given to pigs and cattle, accounting for almost 80% of medically important livestock antibiotics in the United States and nearly 5,000 tons of active ingredient. Worldwide use is projected to keep rising sharply as growing middle classes in places such as China and Brazil demand more meat.

Ellen Silbergeld, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who has worked with the WHO on drug resistance, called the continuing promotion of the drugs by pharmaceutical companies "very dangerous."

"The reason they're doing it, though, is money, honey," she added. "That's what it's all about. That's what it's always been about."

Financial disclosures for Elanco and its rival Zoetis, which spun off from Pfizer in 2013, show the two companies sell roughly $2 billion annually in livestock antibiotics. In Elanco's case, antibiotic sales represent more than one-third of its overall business. Some antibiotics, like monensin, a top seller for Elanco, belong to a class not used in people, and thus are not considered a resistance threat. But so-called shared-class antibiotics, like chlortetracycline, are used in humans and animals, creating risk for resistant infections.

Simmons said that while Elanco "started as an antibiotic company," antibiotics that are medically important for people and used in livestock feed now make up only 5% of its sales. "We're not building our company on that 5%," he said. But the company has also said that 12% of Elanco's sales overall, including antibiotics used in feed and administered in other ways, come from medically important antibiotics.

There is a growing body of research establishing links between Clostridium difficile, or C. diff, in livestock and humans, viewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an urgent threat. Broad-spectrum antibiotics in livestock provide "a survival advantage to antibiotic-resistant C. difficile strains," according to a 2018 study by Australian researchers.

Similar studies exist for E. coli and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, known as MRSA — the CDC even lists different animals like cows, goats, sheep and deer that can pass E. coli to humans.

"We've seen antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can leak into the environment through water and dust, jump to the skin of farmers and swap genes with other bacteria," said Sarah Sorscher, deputy director of Regulatory Affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, an advocacy group. "And that's still just scratching the surface on the science. By the time we understand the full magnitude of this threat, it may be too late."