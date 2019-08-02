A man found shot dead Tuesday in a Maple Grove park was identified as a 26-year-old from Minneapolis, and police say criminal drug activity is suspected in his death.

Dayton Leonard Rossetti Carter, formerly of Ronan, Mont., was found unconscious in a grassy area of Lakeview Knolls Park around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday by a person walking in the park, said Capt. Adam Lindquist of the Maple Grove Police Department.

Investigators subsequently learned Rossetti Carter had been shot.

Police have released few other details, but "the circumstances surrounding this case are indicative with criminal drug activity," Lindquist said.

No one has been arrested, but police are looking at individuals who are known to have had contact with Rossetti Carter and are involved with drug activity, Lindquist said.

There did not appear to be a threat to the public, Lindquist said.

Police are asking for anybody who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the park or in a nearby church parking lot Monday night or Tuesday morning to call them at 763-494-6214.

Services for Rossetti Carter will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn.

This was the second homicide in the northwestern Twin Cities suburb this year. Before that, the last homicide in Maple Grove occurred in 2014, police said.