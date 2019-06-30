LA HACHADURA, El Salvador — The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together while trying to cross the Rio Grande River to the U.S. have returned to El Salvador.
The remains of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his young daughter Valeria entered the Central American country by land on Sunday. They are expected to be buried in a private ceremony in the capital Monday.
Photographs of Valeria, face down with her little arm wrapped around her father's neck, broke hearts around the world and underscored the dangers that migrants undertake in trying to reach the U.S.
The father and daughter were swept up in a current between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Police: $30,000 offered in shooting that wounded Ortiz
Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting that wounded baseball slugger David Ortiz, who was sitting near the intended victim.
World
Sudanese hold mass marches to protest army rule
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Sudan's capital and elsewhere in the country on Sunday calling for civilian rule nearly three months after the army forced out long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
World
Drowned migrants return to El Salvador for burial
The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together while trying to cross the Rio Grande River to the U.S. have returned to El Salvador.
World
Turkey says 6 nationals held in Libya, vows to respond
Turkey said Sunday that six of its nationals were being held by a Libyan force and vowed to respond to any attacks on its vessels or interests.
World
Migrants stranded in Libya endure sewage, maggots, disease
For hundreds of African migrants, dreams of a new life in Europe have instead ended in a detention center in the remote desert of war-torn Libya, where they say they have been held for months amid raw sewage, piles of garbage, disease, maggots and barely enough food to survive.