MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin scored at 58 seconds of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Drouin scored seconds after Canadiens goalie Carey Price made back-to-back saves on Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse

Jesperi Kotkaniemi pulled Montreal even with 6:25 left in regulation, roofing the puck over Mikko Koskinen from a tight angle after Max Domi battled for the puck behind the net.

Domi and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens, and Price made 21 saves for his fifth straight victory.

Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, Connor McDavid added a goal and Koskinen stopped 23 shots. The Oilers have lost five games in a row, allowing 24 goals during the skid.

NOTES: The teams completed back-to-back sets of matinee matchups. The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to visiting New Jersey on Saturday, and the Oilers dropped a 5-4 overtime decision at Philadelphia. ... Montreal's Paul Byron sustained an upper-body injury on a hit from Matt Benning in the second period. Byron didn't return.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Hosts Chicago on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Hosts Anaheim on Tuesday night.