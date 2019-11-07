JOHANNESBURG — An estimated 45 million people are threatened with hunger due to a severe drought that is strangling wide stretches of southern Africa.
International aid agencies said they are planning emergency food deliveries for parts of South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other countries hard hit by a combination of low rainfall and high temperatures as summer approaches in the southern hemisphere.
The U.N. World Food Program said southern Africa has received normal rainfall in just one of the past five growing seasons, which particularly hits small-scale farmers who depend on rain for their crops. The U.N. food agencies plan to distribute emergency food aid to 11 million people in the coming months.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Kosovo charges man returned from Syria with fighting for IS
Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against a man suspected of fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria.
World
French leader laments NATO's 'brain death' due to US absence
French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that a lack of U.S. leadership is causing the "brain death" of the NATO military alliance, insisting in an interview published Thursday that the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.
World
Iran alleges UN inspector tested positive for explosives
Iran alleged Thursday that the U.N. inspector it blocked from a nuclear site last week tested positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said it disputed Iran's account, without elaborating.
World
Italy presses steelmaker to agree deal on plant, save jobs
Italy has given steel maker ArcelorMittal a few days to agree to a plan to keep operating a major southern Italian steel plant, where the company says legal challenges and a "climate of hostility" will hinder its business plans.
World
Drought parches southern Africa, millions faced with hunger
An estimated 45 million people are threatened with hunger due to a severe drought that is strangling wide stretches of southern Africa.