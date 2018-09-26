JUPITER, Fla. — A runaway kangaroo in South Florida has wildlife officers sending up a pair of drones to help search for a second day.
More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been joined by state troopers and local law enforcement in the search for Storm, a 5-year-old marsupial that hopped away from a home in a Jupiter Farms subdivision, where he's been raised alongside six other kangaroos.
Owner Eric Westergard describes Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful long tail.
Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that Storm is laid-back unless he's startled.
Wildlife officers plan to subdue him with a tranquiller dart and return the animal to its owner.
