LONDON — Flights to and from Dublin Airport in Ireland were briefly halted after a drone was spotted over the airfield.
The airport says it suspended flights "for safety reasons" after a "confirmed sighting" on Thursday morning. Flights resumed a short time later.
The airport said "the safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times."
The popularity of drones makes them a growing threat to aviation.
More than 100,000 travelers were stranded or delayed before Christmas after drone sightings near London's Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport.
