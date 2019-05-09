FRANKFURT, Germany — Frankfurt's busy international airport has had to halt flights for an hour after a pilot saw a drone, but has reopened.
An airport spokesman said Thursday the airport was closed down from about 7:20 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. (0520 GMT until 0620 GMT) while German federal police searched for the drone and its operator with a helicopter.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
