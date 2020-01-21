Law enforcement pledged to vigorously enforce the state’s new hands-free cellphone law, and they did.

Police across the state wrote more than 9,700 tickets in the first five months that the law was in effect. Some of the drivers who have been stopped have said they are aware of the new law but are having a hard time breaking the habit of driving while holding their devices.

To educate drivers, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) this week is launching an advertising campaign to remind drivers to “park the phone.”

Under the state law that took effect Aug. 1, drivers can touch their phone once to make a call, send voice-activated text messages or listen to podcasts. But multiple touches, such as dialing a phone number or punching in GPS coordinates, are now outlawed. Video streaming, gaming and using apps for anything other than navigation are against the law.

Tickets come with a fine of $50 for the first offense and $275 for each subsequent violation.

Drivers between the ages of 30 and 49 accounted for the most tickets, receiving 4,520 citations. Drivers under 29 received 3,518 tickets. Those between 50 and 75 were cited 1,655 times between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, according to DPS officials.

State officials say distracted driving has been a contributing factor in 60,000 crashes between 2014 and 2018, or one in every five wrecks. Distracted driving also contributed to an average of 45 deaths and 204 life-changing injuries per year during the same four-year period, DPS said.