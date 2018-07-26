A 27-year-old Crystal man with a record of driving after losing his license has pleaded guilty to crashing a car, then blaming his passenger for the wreck as she lay dead nearby.

Angus J. Anderson pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death in June 2017 of Azirea T. Sheley, 23, of Hopkins.

The plea agreement calls for Anderson to receive a term of 5⅔ years. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson told officers at Hennepin County Medical Center that he picked Sheley up at an Eden Prairie hotel and that she was driving at the time of the wreck. However, a witness said she saw Anderson behind the wheel.

Also, DNA tests found Anderson’s blood on the driver’s side door inside the car and the driver’s seat. Sheley’s blood was not found on the driver’s side.

The impact of the rollover crash threw Sheley from her car and over a guardrail along the flyover ramp that leads from eastbound Hwy. 212 to eastbound Hwy. 62.

Anderson’s driving history in Minnesota shows at least 15 convictions for driving after having his license taken away. His license status was revoked at the time of the crash.

His blood alcohol content soon after the crash was 0.117 percent, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Sheley’s family said her sister and Anderson were more friends than a couple, as he portrayed.

Anderson’s other criminal history in the state includes convictions for robbery, theft, domestic assault, disorderly conduct and drug possession.