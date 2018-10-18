BOISE, Idaho — The driver of a Porsche that plowed into a crowd of spectators at an Idaho car show in Boise has been found guilty of reckless driving.

An Ada County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Roy L. Drennon of the Boise suburb of Eagle guilty after a one-day trial.

Police say Drennon was driving the 2016 Porsche Spyder in September 2017 when he plowed into a crowd of spectators.

Eleven people were injured in a horrifying scene that saw bystanders scrambling to tend the injured.

Boise police have said Drennon was "kind of showing off for the crowd" and lost control of the vehicle as he left a "Cars and Coffee" event in Boise.

Drennon faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine at his Nov. 16 sentencing.