ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist in St. Paul then fled from the scene and crashed has died of his injuries.
Authorities say that after the bicyclist was struck Sunday, the driver sped away and rolled his vehicle at an intersection. Police said Monday the driver has died. Two others in the car were injured. Officials say the bicyclist appeared to be OK.
