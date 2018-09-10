The driver who crashed into an Edina gas station over the weekend says the SUV started speeding on its own and she steered the SUV toward bags of mulch out front to keep the physical and structural damage to a minimum.

Hanan Z. Sabri, 46, of Edina, was heading east on Interlachen Boulevard early Saturday afternoon before her 2014 Toyota RAV4 left the road, missed numerous gas pumps and punched a hole in the main entrance of the Holiday station just north of Vernon Avenue.

Sabri lost consciousness from the impact and suffered other injuries, while four others on foot in or near the station were also injured, said her attorney, Robert Speeter. Police said one person was seriously hurt.

“We believe the vehicle was defective,” Speeter told the Star Tribune two days after the crash. The station was still closed as of Monday morning.

A message was left Monday afternoon with a Toyota spokesperson seeking a response to this allegation. The automaker has for years been dealing with motorists reporting unintended acceleration of vehicles causing crashes that at times have been deadly.

In one of those cases, Koua Fong Lee, of St. Paul, said his Toyota Camry malfunctioned on Interstate 94 at the Snelling Avenue exit, leading to a crash that caused the deaths of three people and his incarceration for vehicular homicide.

In a 2015 trial, a jury found Lee 40 percent at fault and Toyota 60 percent at fault for the collision and awarded Lee and other crash victims a total of $11.4 million.

Before the civil trial, Lee spent two years in prison. Hilliard won Lee’s release after presenting evidence that Toyota Camrys had a history of sudden, unintended acceleration. Toyota RAV4s have also been suspected of unintended accelerations.

In this latest incident, “Ms. Sabri’s vehicle began full acceleration by itself about 1½ blocks before the gas station,” Speeter said. “She had to made a split-second decision as where best to crash as she had no other choice. She was aiming for the bags of mulch that she knew were in front of the gas station.”

Sabri is fully cooperating with authorities to “determine the cause of her vehicle’s [apparent] operational failure,” the attorney said.

He said Sabri has kept up with the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance and bought a lifetime warranty policy when she purchased the vehicle used.

“She did everything could,” Speeter said. He added that his client has only a speeding ticket from eight years ago on her record. “The brakes wouldn’t respond. She tried to take it out of gear, and that didn’t happen because you have to hit the brake first.