It took nearly two months, but Edina police said Thursday that the driver involved in the January hit-and-run of a student who was waiting to get on the school bus has been arrested.

Carlton Duke Troutman, of Michigan, was recently arrested in his home state on suspicion of hitting an Edina student and then fleeing. The 26-year-old has been charged with second-degree assault and is being held in the Eaton County jail in Michigan.

The hit-and-run happened on Jan. 23. The school bus had its arm out and its lights flashing when it stopped to pick up the student at France and Halifax avenues. The alleged motorist, Troutman, drove onto the shoulder on the right side of the bus and struck the student.

The student was taken to a hospital and released with no major injuries. Police found the driver’s Chevrolet Malibu in Mankato several days after the incident but had made no arrests until Troutman was taken into custody in Michigan.