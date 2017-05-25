A passenger vehicle struck a specially equipped state road crew truck along a Twin Cities highway early Thursday. The truck did what it was designed for and protected the 10 workers from even a scratch, a transportation spokesman said.

The crash occurred about 2:35 a.m. south of the Mall of America in Bloomington on southbound Hwy. 77 near E. Old Shakopee Road, said Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman David Aeikens.

Initial word from State Patrol dispatch was that there were injuries suffered by one or more people in the wayward vehicle.

The workers, replacing guardrailing along the left shoulder of Hwy. 77, were accompanied by three trucks, one of which Aeikens called a “crash truck.” This is a dump truck with a cushion that acts as a shield in the event that a motorist doesn’t stop in time.

“And that’s exactly what happened,” Aeikens said. “No one [on the crew] was hurt.”

All of the workers were in front of the crash truck and two other MnDOT vehicles, he said.

The work area had many lights shining at the time of the crash, along with “one of those big illuminated signs [telling approaching drivers] to go to the right,” Aeikens said.

The highway was reopened shortly before 5 a.m., once investigators had completed their work on the scene and the wreckage was cleared.