GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 22-year-old man who went for his driver's test left in handcuffs after the examiner became suspicious about a certain odor emanating from the car.
News outlets report the examiner alerted a trooper at the Motor Vehicle Administration office, who searched the car. A Maryland State Police report says the search found nearly a pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in cash and a handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine.
Reginald D. Wooding Jr. of Baltimore did not get his driver's license on Monday, but he did get arrested on multiple counts. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
