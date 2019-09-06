APPLETON, Wis. — A driver's education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement.
Seventy-four-year-old Charles Rodgers pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson.
No sentencing date has been set.
